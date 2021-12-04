First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCRD. Oppenheimer began coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock remained flat at $$4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

