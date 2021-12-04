Financial Contrast: Lightbridge (LTBR) and Its Rivals

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lightbridge to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lightbridge and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 164 668 966 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Lightbridge’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s peers have a beta of 2.24, indicating that their average stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -24.90% -14.89% -5.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -3.32 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $111.68 million 18.12

Lightbridge’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lightbridge peers beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

