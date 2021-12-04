Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor Buys 100,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 200,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 200,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 44,251 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $334,537.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after buying an additional 1,160,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after buying an additional 173,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after buying an additional 186,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,840,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after buying an additional 421,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

