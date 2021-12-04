Financial Analysis: StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) & ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and ARCA biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and ARCA biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.33 -$6.86 million ($0.23) -0.99 ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$9.74 million ($1.61) -1.40

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than ARCA biopharma. ARCA biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StageZero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and ARCA biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -192.85% ARCA biopharma N/A -32.61% -30.63%

Volatility and Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARCA biopharma beats StageZero Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

