Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

In other news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$817,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,634,400. Also, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total value of C$33,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at C$981,704. Insiders have sold 100,700 shares of company stock worth $953,309 in the last 90 days.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

