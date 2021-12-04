Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $201.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.79. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $207.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

