Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 14,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FITB stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,418,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,103. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $909,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $8,820,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,402,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,071,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

