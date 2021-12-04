Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $290.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.40. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.83 and a 52 week high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

