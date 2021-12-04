Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

TFX stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.24.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

