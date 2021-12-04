Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

