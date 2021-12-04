Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL opened at $54.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19.

