Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $297.96

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.96 ($3.89) and traded as low as GBX 292.50 ($3.82). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 297,139 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £922.75 million and a P/E ratio of 16.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 297.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

