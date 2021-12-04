FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 287,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $116,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

