Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.29.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

