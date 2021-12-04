Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 99,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:AGM traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.25. 28,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,467. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

