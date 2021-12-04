FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:FZT remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.80% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

