Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Up 8%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 133,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 365,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.55 million and a P/E ratio of -33.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

