Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $707.50.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $446.28 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $320.52 and a 52-week high of $480.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

