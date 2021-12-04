FairCoin Price Tops $0.0230 on Major Exchanges (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001886 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005815 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00049075 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.