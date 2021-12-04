F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $242,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,738.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,192 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $223.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $162.07 and a 12-month high of $239.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

