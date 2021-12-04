F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 355,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,842. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

