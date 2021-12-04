EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 57,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

EZPW stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $399.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

