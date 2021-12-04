Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.09.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

