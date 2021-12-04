Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Express stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.73. Express has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Express stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 1,827.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Express worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

