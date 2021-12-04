Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 13,230 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of HCI Group worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

NYSE:HCI opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.76 and a beta of 0.77. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $139.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.37.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

HCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.