Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.