Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $661,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $191.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.45 and its 200 day moving average is $164.75.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

