Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $595,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC opened at $85.56 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.