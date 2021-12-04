Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at $330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $72.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

