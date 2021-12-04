Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $586,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6,491.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 31.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 53.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

