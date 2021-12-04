Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,763,195. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $221.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average of $195.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

