Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,090 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 290,279 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

