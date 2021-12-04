Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

ERFSF opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.09. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

