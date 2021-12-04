Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $259.28, but opened at $253.00. Etsy shares last traded at $250.64, with a volume of 27,771 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,292 shares of company stock worth $69,594,164. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 389,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,223,000 after acquiring an additional 93,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.