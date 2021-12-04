Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $137,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $83,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $231.33 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.22 and a one year high of $307.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average of $210.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

