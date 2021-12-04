Etherparty 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,139.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $592,092.32 and approximately $103,139.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00239158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.