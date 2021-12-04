Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $6,562.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.00238617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

