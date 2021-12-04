Essex Savings Bank Sells 181 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $335.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $357.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

