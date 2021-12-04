Essex Savings Bank Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

AMT stock opened at $266.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.22. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

