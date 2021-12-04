Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

