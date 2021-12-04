Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.56 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

