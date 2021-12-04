ESBC Hits Market Capitalization of $663,575.73 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $663,575.73 and $56,712.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

