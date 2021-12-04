Ergo (ERG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.82 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $214.48 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $6.70 or 0.00012706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,728.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.48 or 0.07820132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.00345187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.26 or 0.00984764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00082656 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.17 or 0.00421338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.57 or 0.00387956 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

