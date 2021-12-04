Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 332,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

ERAS stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51. Erasca has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

ERAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Erasca in the third quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Erasca in the third quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Erasca in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Erasca in the third quarter worth $134,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Erasca

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

