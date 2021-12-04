Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.56.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $89.57 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $4,185,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

