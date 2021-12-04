Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $282.50 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $292.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.78 and its 200-day moving average is $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

