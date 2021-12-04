Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.11. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -460.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

