Enviro Technologies U.S. (EVTN) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS: EVTN) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enviro Technologies U.S. to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Enviro Technologies U.S. alerts:

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors -8.32% 0.63% 3.72%

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 -$1.03 million -0.74 Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors $2.73 billion $337.34 million 31.01

Enviro Technologies U.S.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S.’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enviro Technologies U.S. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors 282 1037 1576 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Enviro Technologies U.S.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enviro Technologies U.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. rivals beat Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.