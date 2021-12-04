Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $175.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

