Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $160.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68. Entegris has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 37.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Entegris by 8.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Entegris by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.